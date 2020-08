NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Conflict Resolution Center is currently trying to help people in this difficult time. It is especially a challenging time for those in the midst of a legal dispute.

Right now the center is offering free video mediations for housing conflicts between roommates, landlords, neighborhoods, parenting conflicts and more.

Executive Director of the Nashville Conflict Resolution Center Sara Figal joined News 2 on the phone.