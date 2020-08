NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — During this pandemic, there have been multiple health care services assisting Americans in need. Amerigroup Medicaid is one of those organizations who is currently offering free telehealth services for non-emergencies so you can get in touch with a doctor, psychologist, psychiatrist or therapist at home

Rob Garnett, President of Amerigroup Tennessee, joined News 2 on the phone to speak about these telehealth services.