Newsmaker: Free haircuts for first responders in Sumner County

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As salons and churches continue to reopen, one in Hendersonville is choosing to give back to first responders that have kept them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long Hollow Baptist Church is partnering with Hair Salon Studio 1:9 and three others to provide free haircuts to first responders all month.

Studio 1:9 owner Jordyn Clark joined News 2 to talk about the offer and why they’re deciding to give back.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories