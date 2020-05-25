Newsmaker: Free haircuts for first responders in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As salons and churches continue to reopen, one in Hendersonville is choosing to give back to first responders that have kept them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long Hollow Baptist Church is partnering with Hair Salon Studio 1:9 and three others to provide free haircuts to first responders all month.

Studio 1:9 owner Jordyn Clark joined News 2 to talk about the offer and why they’re deciding to give back.

