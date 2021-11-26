Newsmaker: Franklin Toy Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Once again this year, people in Franklin are supporting children in need and it’s all in memory of a mother and son who died more than six years ago.

Franklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner joined News 2 at qq to discuss the Franklin Toy Drive.

“Kristi Clark and her son Carter were killed in an automobile accident. It was a really icy evening in February on I-65 and they stopped to give aid to five people in an SUV that overturned on I-65, and unfortunately and tragically, Kristi and her son were struck by a semi-truck and killed,” Chief Faulkner said.

Christy’s father Brad Lewis started making toy boxes and has done it over the years in memory of his daughter and grandson.

Franklin Police have since asked the people of Franklin to fill the boxes with age-appropriate toys.

