NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 drastically changed the way non-profit organizations operate. Programs at Franktown Open Hearts which served inner city kids in Franklin were forced to closed at the start of the pandemic, but the work did not stop.

Since then, they have provided 2800 meals to those neighborhoods they usually serve.

Chris Barnhill, Executive Director of Franktown Open Hearts spoke with News 2 about how they had to step up to fill the gaps during the pandemic.