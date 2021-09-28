Newsmaker: Former VP Al Gore to visit Cumberland University

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cumberland University in Lebanon has invited former Vice President Al Gore to help kick off its inaugural Cordell Hull Peace Forum this Friday.

Cumberland’s President Doctor Paul Stumb joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith to discuss the upcoming event.

The university is celebrating 180 years of academia. “We’ve had two U.S. Supreme Court Justices, 21 Governors, seven of whom served the great state of Tennessee and more than 80 congressmen and women are graduates of Cumberland University,” Stumb continued, “But, arguably our most famous alumnus is Cordell Hull.”

Hull served as U.S. Secretary of State for eleven years under President Franklin D. Roosevelt during most of WWII.

While Gore did not go to Cumberland, he, like Hull, is also from Smith County, Tennessee. Plus, they are both Nobel Peace Prize winners. “So, we thought it was so appropriate, and we’re so thrilled that former Vice President Al Gore can help us honor Cordell Hull that day.”

Stumb said the forum will be a month long series that kicks off on Friday. The main event will honor Hull’s 150th birthday and the 76th anniversary of his 1945 Nobel Peace Prize.

He said Hull was the “epitome of peace.” There will be two people at the event that knew Hull. Plus, a statue unveiling and celebration.

