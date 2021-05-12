Newsmaker: Former Titan gets newest job in education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Centennial High School has a new principal, and it’s a name you might recognize.

Former Titans receiver Kevin Dyson was part of the “Music City Miracle” and now he’s devoted his post-football life to education.

He joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss his upbringing, saying the importance of education was ingrained in him at a young age.

“I never really considered myself academic, and my mom was very instrumental in all this…I was a kid that didn’t take school seriously. I did just as much to play. My mom’s rule was you had to have a B average to play sports,” Dyson said.

Dyson also discussed how becoming a professional athlete helped him earn his doctorate.

“Getting my doctorate was my greatest individual accomplishment, and that’s not belittling being drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft…all those things that made me a professional athlete, I was able to put into my academic – the perseverance, the hard work, the stick to it-ness,” he said.

