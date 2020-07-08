Newsmaker: Ford Ice Center locations reopen amid pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Future Predators players and figure skaters are now allowed back on the ice. Ford Ice Center has reopened but just like everything else, it looks a bit different.

Danny Butler, VP and General Manager of Ford Ice Center, spoke with News 2 about the reopening of two facilities and what the public needs to prepare for.

Butler said they opened their Bellevue facility on June 15 and their Antioch facility on June 22.

Masks are mandatory in their facility.

