NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Millions of Tennesseans struggle with hunger every day, and you have a chance to help them through your local school districts.

Valerie Reta with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee said one in eight adults and one in seven children in their service area struggle with hunger. That’s about 400,000 people.

“It really ripples out in children not being able to focus in school, struggling to get homework done, and not participate in sport and extracurriculars because they don’t have enough food to keep going,” said Reta.

This is the 40th year for News 2’s Food 2 Families that benefits Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, when schools compete to bring in the most donations through food drives.

Any school in the area can participate. They can join up at anytime between now and the end of the drive on October 31st.

Schools that collect the most food per capita will be awarded cash prizes.

So now is the time for school staff, PTA volunteers, and student clubs to register and request food collection boxes. To do so, visit our registration page here.

Schools can also send News 2 photos or short videos of what they’re collecting to pix@wkrn.com and we’ll post them on our website. And be sure to tune in to “Good Morning Nashville” to see if your school’s efforts are showcased!