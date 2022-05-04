NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Flower and Food Festival at Dollywood is now underway! Dollywood’s Ellen Liston joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on what’s included.

During this year’s installment, Liston says guests can appreciate the beauty of more than a million blooms and several unique entertainment offerings.

“This is quickly becoming my favorite time of the year at Dollywood,” said Liston, “I love the Spring flowers and the mountains, and we have literally taken that to a brand-new level with this festival with over a million blooms on display,” said Liston.

Liston said those in attendance might walk up an appetite and the food is a must-have at the festival.

“We have a tasting pass and that will allow you to get up to five different things allowing you to try appetizers, entrees, and more,” said Liston.

The Flower and Food Festival at Dollywood will last until June 5. To get more information about the festival, click here.