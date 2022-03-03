NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Severe weather comes in many different forms, including flooding.
Floodwaters can devastate communities. It’s a threat city leaders have to be prepared to face. Ken Moore, the mayor of Franklin, spoke with News 2 about how his community deals with flood preparations.
Floods cost Tennessee more than $240 million every year.
