NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Downtown Partnership’s extremely popular series is back for a third round! Kacy Stern, Special Project Manager of Nashville Downtown Partnership, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more about the wellness series.

Stern says FitDowntown began in 2021 as a project to help get folks back downtown amid the pandemic.

“We were thinking ‘how do we get folks back downtown?,” said Stern, “So, in 2021 we started reaching out to our partners and said ‘If we could get folks to come downtown and experience downtown outside would folks be willing to do that?’”

Stern says since then the program has had great success and has even partnered with organizations like the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park by doing yoga a couple of weekends.

FitDowntown has nine classes for the rest of the year. Stern says the classes are a great way for individuals to experience a different side of Nashville.

“Everybody knows that downtown has great nightlife, but we have other things too, and we think it’s important to highlight other activities going on in the downtown neighborhood,” said Stern.

Yoga classes are welcomed to folks of all fitness levels. To purchase tickets, click here.