NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fisk University has named a coach to lead its new women’s gymnastics program. Ivy league coach Corrinne Tarver joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on her new position.

Coach Corrinne Tarver has over 30 years of experience in gymnastics coaching and says she can’t wait to coach the new ‘groundbreaking’ sport at the historically Black university.

“It is groundbreaking and so exciting and Fisk was not something that we had heard about at first as far as adding the sport,” said Tarver, “it is exciting for them and is bringing a lot of buzz across campus and it’s also helping Fisk University become well known throughout the country for adding women’s gymnastics.”

Coach Corrinne Tarver says she is most excited about starting the program from scratch and acting as the blueprint for other historically Black universities across the country.

“We will be the first HBCU, so we also want to be the blueprint for other HBCUs hopefully to use in the future so they can also consider adding women’s gymnastics,” said Coach Tarver.

The women’s gymnastics program schedule is still to be determined. To learn more about the program watch the entire interview above.