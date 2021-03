NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fisk University Jubilee singers won their first Grammy Award.

Musical Director Paul Kwami joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss the honor.

“This has been a desire for me to have the Fisk Jubilee singers win a Grammy. So, when the announcement was made that our album won the Grammy, I was honestly lost in emotions. I didn’t know whether to cry or shout or jump,” Kwami said.

