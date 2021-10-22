Newsmaker: Fishing tournament looks to benefit Waverly flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two months have passed since the deadly flooding in Humphreys County and victims of the floods are still cleaning up.

Next weekend, you can help raise money to support their recovery. Sammy Bennett of C & O Marine joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 to discuss a fishing tournament that will help raise money to help victims.

“The tournament is Saturday, October 30. It’s going to be out of the new Johnsonville Boat Ramp. It’s from 7-3 p.m. with weigh in being at 3 p.m….all of the proceeds will actually be going to benefit the flood victims through the St. Vincent De Paul society that is also out of Waverly,” Bennett said.

The entry fee is $175.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.