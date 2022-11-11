DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weekend, Middle Tennessee law enforcement are hosting a fundraiser to support one of their own who is currently battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Dickson County Sheriff Tim Eads and Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith to discuss the Fish Fry Fundraiser for Capt. Trevor Daniel, who heads up Dickson County’s criminal investigation unit.

The event is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Venue 912 along Highway 70 West in Dickson.

Not only will you be able to grab some fish at the fundraiser, but you can also check out the car show, snag some sweets at the bake sale, or bid on one of the many items available during the silent auction.

If you are interested in donating something for the silent auction, you are asked to call Sgt. Caruthers at 615-740-4843.

To learn more about Saturday’s benefit for Daniel, who has served the Dickson County community for more than 20 years as a law enforcement officer, follow this link.