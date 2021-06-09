Newsmaker: First inclusive playground opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Springfield has a brand new playground specifically built to be inclusive for everyone.

Terry Martin, Director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Springfield joined News 2 at 11 over the phone with more on what the park includes.

“Inclusive just basically means that any child or adult that has a disability that places them in a wheelchair or a walker, they now have access to get around the playground area. They have access to be able to get to some of the different rides; they have access to actually go up on the ramps and just enjoy what all the other kids enjoy,” Martin said.

