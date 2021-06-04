Newsmaker: First annual Lucy Loft Gala

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend, people will be gathering to support victims of domestic violence.

The first annual “Lucy Loft Gala” will be held Sunday, June 6. Courtney Pierce, owner of Lucy Loft Boutique, joined News 2 at 11 over the phone with more on the event.

“I started by business Lucy Loft Boutique a couple of years ago and I knew I wanted us to have a charitable platform, and domestic violence is something that has affected me in the past. I definitely wanted to do something to help the victims of domestic violence and support our local shelters as well. I always wanted to host a big, fancy gala where people can get dressed up and have a good time while supporting this good cause,” Pierce said.

The gala will be held at Live Oak Music Row on Sunday from 7-11 p.m.

