Newsmaker: First ever Maury County ‘MuleFest’

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Maury County’s Mule Day festivities were canceled this year due to COVID-19, but this weekend the county will host its first ever “MuleFest”.

Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss details on the upcoming event.

“Starting [Friday] afternoon at 6 o’clock we have lives music, about 200 vendors. We have several dozen bands; we have a couple of stages that are going to be playing, and then around 8 o’clock we’re going to have a memorial service for our veterans, those who have died in service to country. After that, we’re going to turn the volume up and have Trace Adkins performing a live, free concert,” Mayor Ogles said.

