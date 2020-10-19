Newsmaker: Fire Prevention Month with Franklin fire chief

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — October is Fire Prevention Month and in Franklin, the new fire chief wants to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to fire safety.

Glenn Johnson, Franklin Fire Chief, joined News 2 via phone to discuss his goals and provide some safety tips.

Cooking safety tips:

Wear short or close-fitted sleeves while cooking Stay with food that’s frying, broiling or roasting Avoid cooking late at night, especially if you’re tired Keep flammable items away from cooking equipment Pay attention to the position of pot and pan handles

