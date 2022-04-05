NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the war still raging in Ukraine many people are trying to donate to those in need. Robyn Household with the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on how to make sure donations are going to reputable organizations.

Householder says whenever a crisis is underway or forthcoming, scammers will find an opportunity to seize the moment to take people’s money.

“Some of the things that we are seeing are make-believe charities where they are taking a legitimate organization name and just adding a twist to it,” said Householder, “For example, think of American Red Cross, would you question if they used the term American Red Cross of the United States and things like that.”

According to Householder, when supporting organizations overseas there are a few things consumers should keep in mind.

“Do your research if you’re seeing solicitations online and through social media, think ‘Is this an organization that actually has the ability to be boots on the ground overseas?,’ said Householder, “and it’s important to understand what the organization is going to provide whether its medical, food, or shelter so you can support what you’re most interested in.”

To find a list of organizations that are reputable and that have been fully vetted for donations click here.

To learn more about donation scams and the best ways to donate watch the interview above.