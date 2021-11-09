Newsmaker: ‘Fight Flu TN’ Event offers free flu vaccines across the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sean Kice joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss how the Tennessee Department of Health is urging all Tennesseans to get their flu vaccine.

The department will hold ‘Fight Flu TN’ vaccine events in every Tennessee county on November 9 in hopes to increase the number of people vaccinated against the flu.

“We want to make sure we reach out to the entirety of the state, so all 95 counties have locations,” said Kice.

No appointments are needed to receive the vaccine and Kice urges all Tennesseans to go to a clinic and get one.

“Right now, we’re starting flu season and we want to make sure we encourage everyone six months and older to come and get flu shots because it really is one of the best ways to protect your friends, family, and neighbors from the flu,” said Kice.

This interactive map showcases all ‘Fight Flu TN’ event locations and times.

To learn more about the flu, how it differs from COVID-19, and its symptoms watch the interview above.