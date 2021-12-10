NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Members of the Nashville Rotary Club are helping feed the need for people in hunger.

Lauren Lane Payne and Van Pond joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more on what they’re doing.

“It’s a wonderful connect with the community and to see people who really do appreciate this and their eyes light up, and to be able to provide that service is such a wonderful thing for our club to do,” Pond said.

Rotary Club and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee teamed up to feed over 1,900 families this season.

“The hours that Second Harvest puts into it to help us be able to do this…our chairs and our captains who are out there working on it, and then our team at our rotary office that helps to get the word out to those who are recipients of these boxes,” Lane Payne added.

