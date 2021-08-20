Newsmaker: Fairview girls softball team wins National Championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A girls softball team from Fairview has won a National Championship.

The Tennessee Dixie Darlings were one of 11 teams from ten state to play in this year’s championship. Head Coach Dray Moultrie and Coach David Baker joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 to discuss the championship run.

“It’s definitely a lot of hard work and we’re glad to see that pay off for the girls. It’s great and super exciting,” Moultrie said.

“The goal was to get to the state championship and win the state championship, and just getting to Richmond, Virginia and the World Series was really the goal. To win it was exciting. We thought we could do it, but until you do it you just don’t know, but we got it done,” Baker added.

