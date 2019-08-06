Newsmaker: Fairgrounds, rentals and construction

Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Top Stories
11-year-old boy takes donuts to cops in all 50 states
Top Stories
Rutherford Co. teen missing since April found safe
Metro Parks votes to defer issue of removing confederate monument from Centennial Park
Study: Chipotle bowls contain cancer-linked ‘forever chemicals’
Trump, Republican party sue over California tax return law
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Back to School
Art of the Craft
Top Stories
Tennessee responds to F grade for failing to protect students from sexual predators in schools
Top Stories
Teens work to find solutions as number of guns found in schools rise
Top Stories
Tennessee districts to start school year with new app for reporting threats
Security Upgrade: Robertson County schools place SRO on every campus
Tennessee school officials, police crackdown on bus safety
Dept. of Education teams up with Homeland Security, focusing on school safety
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Ryan Tannehill runs 1st team Titans offense in practice
Top Stories
Titans ready for first game week of the season
Top Stories
Source: Brady signs 2-year, $70M extension with Patriots
Goodlettsville Little League team falls in regional tournament
WATCH: Titans find positives & negatives during red zone situations
Tennessee Vols’ coaching staff is key to future success
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Community
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Newsmaker: Fairgrounds, rentals and construction
Newsmaker
by:
WKRN Web Staff
Posted:
Aug 6, 2019 / 02:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 6, 2019 / 02:01 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Rutherford Co. teen missing since April found safe
Metro Parks votes to defer issue of removing confederate monument from Centennial Park
Study: Chipotle bowls contain cancer-linked ‘forever chemicals’
Trump, Republican party sue over California tax return law
Cyntoia Brown, soon to be freed from prison, has book deal
Don't Miss
11-year-old boy takes donuts to cops in all 50 states
Rutherford Co. teen missing since April found safe
Metro Parks votes to defer issue of removing confederate monument from Centennial Park
Study: Chipotle bowls contain cancer-linked ‘forever chemicals’
Trump, Republican party sue over California tax return law
Cyntoia Brown, soon to be freed from prison, has book deal
Nashville mayor calls for TN lawmakers to pass new gun laws
Community Calendar