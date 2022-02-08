NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – High schoolers in Tennessee will have some more time to apply for student aid. Troy Grant with the Tennessee High Education Commission joins Nickelle Smith by phone in the News 2 studio with more on why some deadlines have been pushed back.

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission says the extension comes after recent weather events and the evolving nature of COVID-19.

“The FAFSA deadline was February 1st but we have moved it to March 1st due to recent weather, changes in the pandemic and we want to make sure all students have as much time as they need to receive the support that they need by filling out the FAFSA,” said Grant.

Grant stresses the importance of the FAFSA and what students can access by filling out the application.

“Filling out the FAFSA is the first step students need to take to unlock federal and state aid,” said Grant, “In Tennessee, last year we left around $40 million on the table for students who could’ve received federal funding but didn’t fill out the FAFSA.”

Step-by-step instructions for filling out the FAFSA can be found here.