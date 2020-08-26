Newsmaker: Facebook invests in data center in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Facebook is investing in a big way in Gallatin. They have plans to build an $800 million dollar data center there.

The mayor of Gallatin, Paige Brown joined News 2 to talk about the growth in Middle Tennessee.

Brown said they’ve been working on this for about three years and are very excited about the opportunities it will bring.

She said Gallatin officials have been looking for these large capitol investments within their community.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

