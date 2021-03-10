Newsmaker: Explore Nashville’s newest outdoor adventure attraction

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — The weather is getting warmer as spring rounds the corner, and it’s time to go outside.

The Adventure Park at Nashville has opened for its first season. “I was going to say, how exciting it is to now be open at this time of year when people can get out in the weather and be outside and have a good time.” The parks General Manager, Linda Kelly, explained some of the new attraction’s features. It sits on six acres and has aerial forces that filter out through the property. It’s considered the largest “aerial forest ropes park” in the area. It also consists of more than 155 elements installed in the trees that connect by cable, wood, rope to form bridges and zip lines.

There are different levels of activities to fit different age groups. The park also offers up fun summer activities for children. Plus, the park has extended its hours for spring break March 12-21.

You can find more information about the park and frequently asked questions here.