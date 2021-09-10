Newsmaker: Event commemorates 20 years since 9/11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Saturday, people throughout the country will remember September 11, 20 years later.

A patriotic event in Bellevue will commemorate what happened on that fateful day. Former Metro Councilmember Charlie Tygard joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 to discuss the event.

“We’ve got a musical play that will be debuting…I’ve read the script. The music is tremendous, but it’s a tear-jerker. One of the things we want to do is celebrate the event and remember it properly, and the outcome of 9/11 to me was the country was so united after the events that occurred that day, and we don’t have that today,” Tygard said.

News 2’s Alex Denis will be hosting part of the event. To see the full interview, click on the video above.