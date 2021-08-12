Newsmaker: Escaping the danger of domestic violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All day Thursday, News 2 is taking a look at domestic violence as part of our special titled “Domestic Violence: Escaping the Danger”.

Chris Buford and Christina Johnson of the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 to discuss the outlook of domestic violence cases through their point of view at the DA’s Office.

“We see upwards of about 7,000 [domestic violence] cases….the case load tends to unfortunately be pretty consistent. We have seen due to COVID a backlog of cases because the courts were shut down for sometime,” Johnson said.

Buford said Davidson County is very fortunate to have many resources to help domestic violence victims, although some victims sometimes feel they can’t get help.

“[Thinking you can’t get help], that mentality does exist to a certain degree,” he said. “This is why we appreciate opportunities to come on and talk about domestic violence. It is a dynamic, and it’s not easily understood sometimes until you take the opportunity to really analyze it and really think about it and understand how things work.”

