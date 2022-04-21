NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All day long, News 2 is taking a look at the factors threatening the environment in Tennessee.

Dr. Emily Stutzman, Director of the Institute for Sustainable Practice at Lipscomb University joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on this topic.

“Definitely focusing on green building practices, which Nashville is really growing in that respect. There are definitely challenges that come with growth, particularly we’ve all seen the roll off dumpsters that hold construction and demolition waste, and waste volume is really a challenge in our area, as well as just the impact and the stress that increased human population puts on our infrastructure,” Dr. Stutzman said.

