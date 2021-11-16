Newsmaker: Emissions testing and Homelessness on council’s agenda tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – District 24 council member Kathleen Murphy joins Niel Orne in the News 2 studio to discuss what is on the Metro Council meeting agenda tonight.

One of the topics expected to take up the majority of the meeting is the homeless bill and new amendments that are being added.

An estimated $1.9 million worth of Bobcats and cameras are included in the bill which sounds off the alarms with homeless advocates that the city may be in plans to clear off the homeless encampments, but Murphy said that’s far from the case.

“It doesn’t come off sounding well but this is definitely equipment that is needed and can be used for other projects in the parks department. It’s just the way it’s been packaged is not the best way for us to discuss this issue that is facing all of Nashville,” said Murphy.

Murphy said if the equipment is needed for parks, then that is how it should be discussed rather than correlating the equipment to homelessness and mixing the two.

Emission tests are also up on the agenda for tonight’s meeting, especially when it comes to the long wait times residents are experiencing.

“We’ve heard from a lot of frustrated neighbors who are tired of waiting in lines because the emission centers are understaffed and are fewer and far between in locations,” said Murphy.

A lively discussion regarding both topics is expected to be held tonight during the Metro Council meeting at 6:30 p.m.

