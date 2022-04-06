NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – East Robertson High School is celebrating a state title in boys’ basketball. Head Coach Kurt Caton joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the big win.

Coach Caton said it has been a wild ride, but East Robertson High is excited to be state champions. He had no doubt his team would win based on the performance they showed during that last game.

“We came out at the start of the game playing really well and I looked at my assistant coach and said, ‘If we do this for three more quarters, we’re going to be able to win this one easy’ and they did it and it was great,” said Coach Caton.

The East Robertson High basketball team is overjoyed about the win and Coach Caton says he not only hopes the win inspires his players on the court but also off the court as well.

“One thing we’ve always talked about in our program is doing it the right way,” said Coach Caton, “You can be a great basketball player, but you got to be a great person off the court, so we want them to try hard, be dedicated to what they’re doing and always give their best effort.”

To learn more about the team’s big win watch the entire interview above.