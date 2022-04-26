NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Early voting is now underway in Davidson County! Jeff Roberts with Davidson County Election Commission joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on what folks need to know ahead of the May election.

Roberts said a common question voters have in this election is if the recent restricting of Davidson County affects where people are voting.

“We have received quite a few phone calls concerning redistricting and the impact of voters,” said Roberts, “In fact, we sent out 451,000 new voter registration cards recently so voters can review those cards and know where to vote on election day.”

Roberts encourages voters to vote sooner rather than later and gives a few reminders to remember as early voting continues.

“I would advise voters to review the sample ballot that we send in the mail and that will give you an idea of who is on the ballot before you step into the voting booth, and remember to bring a photo ID to be able to vote,” said Roberts.

To see an early voting location near you click here.