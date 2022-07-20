NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re just over two weeks away from Election Day in Tennessee. Early voting is underway, and Davidson County’s Election Commission Administrator Jeff Roberts joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the turnout so far.

Roberts says the turnout has been light so far, but officials hope things will pick up as Election Day approaches.

“We were actually expecting a little more turnout you know whether or not it’s the warm weather or exactly what may have people waiting, but it could be that they’re spending more time with the ballot.”

In fact, Roberts says this year’s ballot is the longest ballot in Davidson County history.

“It’s kind of like all of the planets are aligned. We’ve got the judicial retention questions and that like 26 to 27 offices, we have the Metro charter amendment questions on the ballot which is multiple pages,” said Roberts, “So, there’s plenty there for voters to do a little homework on before they come to vote.”

Roberts is advising voters to take a look at the sample ballot to get a better perspective on what’s up for a vote.

To view the sample ballot, click here.