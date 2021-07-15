Newsmaker: Drug Endangered Children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All day long, News 2 is taking a look at the problem of “Drug Endangered Children”.

Carla Aaron serves as Deputy Commissioner of the Office of Child Safety in the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and joined News 2 at 11 with more on some of the issues she’s seen.

“The trauma that these children and the entire family goes through really impacts them going forward. We take the approach with the department of the collaboration that we need with the community. The addiction cycle and all the treatment that needs to happen with the families and with the children is long term; it’s not a quick fix,” Aaron said.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.