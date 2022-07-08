FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a little more than a month out from a golf tournament that will benefit Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee, and there’s still time for you to get involved.

“Our goal is to give these kids and their families a memorable experience and time to forget about cancer and chemo and just a time to enjoy themselves and act like normal kids, “said Tanya Sturm, Founder of Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee.

The nonprofit grants wishes to kids ages 5 to 21 who have relapsed from cancer. It also grants wishes to young adults ages 18 to 21 who have a new cancer diagnosis.

The nonprofit will be hosting a golf tournament at Old Natchez Country Club August 22nd.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the golf tournament can learn more information at this link.