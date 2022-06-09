NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Rescue Mmission launched a new public phase to their fundraising campaign to build a new campus for women and children experiencing homelessness in Middle Tennessee.

Now, they need help from the public to make it possible.

President and CEO Rev. Glenn Cranfield spoke with News 2 at 11 about the organizations fundraising efforts. The new center will allow the Mission to expand services to help women and mothers with children move out of a shelter environment and into independent, sustainable housing.

The construction project is projected to take 18 to 24 months. Click here to learn more.

