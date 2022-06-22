NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Humane Society of Dickson County has been at maximum capacity for several months and is still in the process of conducting dog rescues. General Manager Vivienne Akhdary joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on how people can help.

Akhdary says the group attempts to save every animal that they can but when they’re at maximum capacity efforts are made complicated.

“Unfortunately, when we are at maximum capacity like we are it makes it hard to help every animal,” said Akhdary, “I know people get frustrated because they can’t surrender their animal when they want to but it’s hard and when you’re so full you just can’t do everything you want to do.”

Just three weeks ago, the group conducted an emergency operation of 40 dogs rescued from an elderly man who was facing eviction. The group is now seeking donations to help care for the influx of animals.

“Cash is obviously the easiest one for us because we can use that for their medications and for their actual care,” said Akhdary, “We also need dog and cat food, kitty litter and the standards things shelters need.”

To donate to the Humane Society of Dickson County click here.