Newsmaker: Donation drive for flooding relief

DICKSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — People from all over Tennessee are coming together to help those impacted by the deadly flooding in Humphreys County.

At least 22 people have been killed in the flooding over the weekend, and many more are still missing.

WDKN radio, a News 2 partner, is organizing a donation drive to help in the relief effort.

WDKN program director, Robert Freeman, spoke to News 2 via phone Monday with the details.

“Watching what was going on in my community, and seeing images of people being swept away, and on roofs of their apartments, it just pulls at their heart,” Freeman said. “You hate what they’re going through. You hate the loss that they’re experiencing, and you just want to help.”

Freeman said toiletries, socks, underwear, men’s clothes and baby supplies like diapers, wipes, formula, are needed the most. Additionally, Walmart or visa gift cards are needed. WDKN will be collecting donation items now at the radio station through August 27.