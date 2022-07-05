NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Legendary artist and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Don McLean is celebrating the release of his new children’s book. Mclean joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the book.

McLean says the children’s book, “American Pie: A Fable” focuses on following your dreams and gave News 2 a preview of the plot.

“It’s about a lonely paperboy with a bicycle who goes around and delivers papers who eventually gets a note from one of his scribers named Buddy,” said McLean, “Then he starts dreaming and one day goes and see the papers are piling up and Buddy isn’t there anymore, but he leaves him a note and guitar. So, he goes on with his guitar and that’s the story pretty much.”

McLean says he wants to give kids a childhood and imagination with the creation of the book.

“What I hope is do with this is to give kids is a childhood and a little bit of an imagination,” said McLean, “the computers get into their lives with all of the other stuff it brings way too early and I think there should be a moratorium on children even seeing a computer before until they’re seven or eight years old.”

To learn more about “American Pie: A Fable” watch the entire interview above.