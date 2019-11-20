Newsmaker: Dollywood’s Smokey Mountain Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dollywood’s Smokey Mountain Christmas had been voted one of the best attractions in the country during Christmas time in the entire county throughout the years.

Smokey Mountain Christmas is in full swing as the holiday season nears.

Senior Publicists Ellen Liston discusses with News 2 the winter wonderland experience inside Dollywood.

The park is filled with five million lights, nativity scenes, shows, great food, and endless family fun.

Tickets are $59 for kids and $69 for adults.