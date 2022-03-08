NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dollywood opens for its 37th season this Saturday! Dollywood’s Ellen Liston joins Neil Orne in the News 2 studio with more on what visitors can expect this year.

One change visitors can expect this year is more parking, which allows those at the park to experience the fun at Dollywood even faster.

“We really try to listen to what our guests want, and they want to get into Dollywood faster,” said Liston, “Once they get in there is so much fun to be had that they just don’t want to wait another minute.”

Liston said the theme park has added new seating areas and there are commodities that people of all ages can enjoy at the opening.

“There are actually new areas where folks can sit and just enjoy life again, just enjoy being outside, being with their family while making some great memories riding some fun rollercoasters, and if you’re like me eating the cinnamon bread!” said Liston.

Dollywood will open for its 37th season on March 12. To buy tickets click here.