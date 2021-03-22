Newsmaker: Dollywood is now open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spring is here and Dollywood is now open for the season.

Ellen Liston, PR manager at Dollywood joined News 2 via phone to discuss the opening.

She says they have a lot going on at Dollywood for the public to enjoy.

“We’ve opened with three brand new shows. One with Dolly’s family, it is indoors. We have done some re-tracking to some of our rides to make them bigger and better.”

Liston says they’ve also added a lot more outdoor seating and hopes folks can come out to enjoy some music.

With COVID-19 precautions in place, Liston says it is a bit different than years past. They were able to reopen last year on June 15. They are still at a reduced capacity but Liston says it does not seem to be impacting the fun everyone has at Dollywood.

