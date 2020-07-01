Breaking News
Newsmaker: Discovery Center at Murfree Spring

Newsmaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring is a place where kids can practice their creative talents, learn something new and experience wildlife.

The center is in Murfreesboro and it’s back open for the first time in months. Over the last several weeks, the children’s museum has been making changes to help keep the public healthy.

CEO Tara MacDougall joined News 2 to talk about their new precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

