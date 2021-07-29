Newsmaker: Direct-to-consumer refueling business moves to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All day long, News 2 is taking a look at all the companies expanding to Nashville, as part of our series “Nashville’s New Jobs.”

One of those companies is Yoshi, a direct-to-consumer refueling business. On Thursday’s Newsmaker segment, News 2’s Nickelle Smith sat down with Ryan Meyer, Yoshi Head of Business Operations and Partnerships.

“Yoshi is a small business and the idea is that you and me and everyone else out there shouldn’t have to go to the gas station anymore, especially with the technology we have today…we developed an app and technology where we can bring gas and car care service to wherever you vehicle is parked,” Meyer said.

Yoshi also recently moved its headquarters from the Bay Arena in California to Nashville and, according to Meyer, Nashville was the perfect fit.

“Nashville is growing. The tech community is growing. People here are really excited about innovation and everything that’s happening here. So, we’re excited to build our team, to be committed to the community and really grow here in Nashville,” Meyer said.

