DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Amid growing debate surrounding the Volunteer State’s LGBTQ+ community, one Middle Tennessee city just celebrated its first Pride festival.

Jasmin Brand and Duchess Dynamite joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith to discuss the inaugural Dickson Pride Festival and Pride Pageant.

The event was organized by Dickson Love Initiative LGBT+, whose members also plan to attend the Nashville Pride Festival and Parade in Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park this weekend.