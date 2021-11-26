Newsmaker: Dickson County toy patrol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual “toy patrol” for children throughout the county.

Every year, the department collects unwrapped toys, coats, hats and gloves for elementary school kids.

The kids are able to meet Santa and pick out a new coat, gloves, hat, and a few toys to help make their season brighter.

If you wish to donate a new, unwrapped toy, or make a monetary donation, stop by the sheriff’s office located at 140 County Jail Drive in Charlotte or the Dickson EMA station in Dickson.

