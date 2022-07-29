NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Starting Monday, several school districts in Middle Tennessee will welcome their students back to the classroom, including Dickson County Schools.

News 2’s official radio partner WDKN wants to make sure your student has everything they need to be prepared. Program manager Robert Freeman joined News 2’s Neil Orne over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more about this weekend’s Back to School Bash.

“We get together at our Dickson County Fairgrounds here in town and we have some local sponsors, like Greater Dickson Gas Authority, that give us a nice budget or just bring us school supplies to be able to stock some of the buildings out there at the fairgrounds and let families and kids come get everything they need to go back to school on Monday, especially in a year like this where inflation is up,” Freeman said.

The Back to School Bash will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome.

