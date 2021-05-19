Newsmaker: Deadline approaching for property tax appeals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you are a Davidson County resident and you want to pay less on your property taxes, you are running out of time to appeal.

Vivian Wilhoite, Davidson County’s property assessor, joined News 2 at 11 over the phone.

“Every four years is when you get a new value. That’s very important for property owners to know. We don’t want them to believe we can increase their value overnight. This is the last value they received before the next reappraisal…the value they received recently is the value their property has appreciated since the last appraisal since 2017. If they disagree with that value, this is the time in the formal review setting that they can file an appeal by May 21 by 4 p.m. ,” Wilhoite said.

